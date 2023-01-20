Sindh education department decides to sack 40 ghost teachers

KARACHI: The Sindh education department has decided to sack 40 ghost teachers, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the Sindh education department, 40 teachers including staff and clerical department employees will be sacked.

The sacked teachers include 17 junior school teachers, 8 higher school teachers, 4 guards, 1 junior clerk and 1 lane assistant.

A show-cause notice was issued to these 40 ghost teachers. Upon no response, the education department decided to strip them of their posts

Earlier, the Sindh education department has sacked eight ghost teachers in the province.

Akbar Leghari, eight teachers, residing abroad, were sacked from their services. The teachers who were sacked from their services were receiving salaries for the last 2 years.

The secretary further said Taluka education officers across the province are highlighting the ghost teachers.

The secretary warned of strict action against the ghost teachers.

