A spokesperson for the Sindh Education Department confirmed that the online admissions portal operated by the Sindh College Education Department is functioning normally.

According to the education department, students can continue to submit their college admission applications through the SECCAP platform.

In a statement, the department said the online admissions system has been upgraded and improved, and that the application platform is operating smoothly.

Students can submit their admission applications easily and without any disruption.

Read Also: E-transfer: Sindh digitises education department

In a move toward modernization, Sindh’s Education Ministry has digitalized the transfer process for teachers and staff by implementing an e-transfer system, ARY News reported.

Following instructions from Education Minister Sardar Shah, the provincial ministry has overhauled the conventional manual system.