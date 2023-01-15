Sindh election commissioner takes notice of advertisement campaign

KARACHI: Sindh election commissioner has taken notice of the advertisement being run on different TV channels, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Advertisements being run on different TV channels include the development schemes being run by the provincial government.

Sindh Election Commissioner Aijaz Anwar said polling for the second phase of the LG polls in the province is underway in the province and running of advertisements during the polling is a violation of the code of conduct.

The Sindh election commissioner has asked the provincial government to immediately stop running advertisement campaigns.

The polling is taking place in seven districts of Karachi and nine districts of the Hyderabad division. Strict security measures have been put in place to ensure fair and transparent elections in both divisions.

Nearly 8,000 polling stations have been declared ‘sensitive’ or ‘highly sensitive’ in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad.

In Karachi, as many as 3,415 polling stations have been classified as sensitive, 1,496 as highly sensitive and 79 as normal.

Out of 2,674 polling stations in Hyde­rabad division, 1,270 are sensitive, 779 are highly sensitive and 625 are normal.

In Thatta and Sujawal all 1,008 polling stations have been declared sensitive and 185 highly sensitive.

