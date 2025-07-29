web analytics
Sindh to expand teachers’ licensing to private schools, special education: CM

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has said that now those taking tests from others would have to pass their test.

Chief Minister was speaking at a ceremony in Karachi on Tuesday.

He said that licensing teachers is a revolutionary move that will ensure both competence and accountability. “Every teacher has to get the license now”, he said.

Murad Ali Shah said that in the first test only 650 teachers have been passed from total 4000.

He vowed to expand the teachers’ license system to the private schools and special education institutions.

He said that the teachers have been given status equal to other licensed professionals.

Sindh CM reiterated his government’s determination to uplift the education system to international standards. He said that an educational standard has been set with introduction of the teachers’ merit-based test.

“The reforms represent the teamwork, harmony and determination,” he said.

He said that teachers are central to educational reforms, and no reform is possible without them.

