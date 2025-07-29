BISE Mardan matric results 2025: Here’s how to check online

MARDAN: The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Mardan has declared the results for the Matric Annual Examinations 2025, ARY News reported.

Out of 76,900 male and female students who appeared, 57,880 passed, achieving an overall pass percentage of 75.27%. However, 19,020 students were unsuccessful. The results are now available online for students to check.

A ceremony was held at the Mardan Board Auditorium to mark the occasion, where Commissioner Mardan Nisar Ahmad and Board Chairman Professor Jehanzeb awarded prizes to top-performing students.

Muhammad Athar Khan from The Quaid-e-Azam Public School, Mardan, secured the first position with 1177 marks. The second position was shared by Sidra Ahmad (The Quaid-e-Azam Girls School, Swabi), Rooza Siraj (Ghazali School, Mardan), and Sania Falak, each scoring 1172 marks.

The third position was jointly secured by Aroosa Anwar (The Quaid-e-Azam Girls Public School, Swabi), Khakan Ahmad (Iqra School, Chargali), and Aqsaa Rehman (Ghazali School for Girls, Mardan), each with 1170 marks.

Addressing the event, Professor Jehanzeb emphasized that high marks alone do not define success. He encouraged students to pursue education with dedication and perseverance.

How to Check BISE Mardan Class 9th Result 2025

Students can access their results online by visiting the official BISE Mardan website https://web.bisemdn.edu.pk/, selecting the Class 9th result link, entering their roll number, and submitting the request.

