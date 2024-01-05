Sindh: Female vaccinators to get electric bikes

According to the details, 55 female vaccinators will get electric bikes. The decision to provide electric bikes to women involved in vaccine supply is a strategic move aimed at overcoming logistical challenges and ensuring timely and widespread vaccination coverage.

Female vaccinators will be given training about how to operate electric scooters and will also be provided with special uniforms.

Providing specific uniforms for these women will foster a sense of identity and contribute to a more professional and organized approach to vaccine distribution.

As the distribution of electric bikes is scheduled for next week, this initiative is poised to have an immediate and positive impact on the vaccination process in Sindh.