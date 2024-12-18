Three food officials dismissed over corruption worth millions

KARACHI: Three food officials have been dismissed after wheat valued at Rs 810 million went missing from warehouses in Sindh in mysterious circumstances, ARY News reported.

The officials were fired after corruption accusations were proven against them, including two Food Supervisors and an Assistant Food Controller.

According to reports, Assistant Food Controller Muhammad Aqil was dismissed for ‘embezzling’ over Rs 220.28, while Food Inspector, Zulfiqar Ali Lakhair, was also dismissed for ‘embezzling’ Rs 570 million.

Another Food Inspector Fahim Azhar was fired for ‘corruption’ worth over Rs 17 million.

Earlier a report by an inspection team formed by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah revealed that Rs 3.22 billion worth of wheat ‘disappeared’ after floods in 2022.

According to the details, a 205-page report has been leaked which revealed that following the terrible floods of 2022, the officials of the Sindh Food Department mixed 379,000 sacks of substandard wheat with dirt. This resulted in an astounding loss of almost Rs3. 22 billion to the public treasury.

The report held concerned officials responsible for the negligence that led to Rs 3.22 billion worth of wheat damage. The inquiry committee examined wheat storage facilities in 14 districts across Sindh province.

As per the report, a total of Rs93 million was lost in Jamshoro, Rs569.3 million in Dadu, Rs48.1 million in Ghotki, Rs16.2 million in Sukkur, Rs16.44 million in Khairpur Mirs, Rs131.4 million in Jacobabad, Rs15 million in Larkana, Rs386.3 million in Qamber Shahdadkot, Rs19.8 million in Naushahro Feroze, Rs9.1 million in Sanghar, Rs9.8 million in Benazirabad, and an astounding Rs1,075.4 million was lost in Malir.