Sindh forms survey committees to assess flood damages

KARACHI: The Sindh government has constituted survey committees to assess the damages caused by heavy rains and subsequent floods across the province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

In a statement, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that the provincial government has constituted survey committees to assess damages in flood-affected areas of the province.

Sharjeel Memon informed that the committees have been formed at the Union Council level. The committee will have representatives from district administration, Pakistan Army, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The provincial information minister added that district supervisory committees were also formed under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner.

The minister noted that the floods have claimed another 17 lives across the province, taking the provincial death to 724.

It is pertinent to mention here that over 1.7 million houses were damaged while crops cultivated on 4.8 million acres were destroyed in Sindh.

Giving details about the relief aid in the province, Sindh focal person for flood relief said that almost 2,962 relief camps were working for the victims in the affected regions. “Over 0.5 million affectees were shifted to relief camps,” he added.

As per division-wise break-up, 296 relief camps were set up in Hyderabad, 579 in Shaheed Benazirabad, 50 in Mir Pur Khas, 269 in Sukkur, 1,727 in Larkana, and 41 in Karachi.

