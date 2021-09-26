PPP-led Sindh government’s performance far better than other provinces: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari claimed on Sunday that the performance of the Sindh government is far better than the other three provincial governments of the country, ARY News reported.

He said this during a meeting with Sindh Local Government minister Syed Nasir Hussian Shah, who called on him here at Bilawal House.

During a meeting, the Sindh minister informed the PPP chairman about the performance of his ministry.

Speaking on the occasion, Bilawal said that the PTI government in KP and Punjab had failed to resolve basic issues of the masses whereas the PPP-led Sindh government’s performance was far better as compared to the other three provinces.

“PPP restored peace in Karachi,” he said, adding that his party will continue to serve the downtrodden people of the country.

He also directed Nasir Shah to leave no stone unturned in resolving the issues of the people of Sindh.

Yesterday, Sindh Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah had said the provincial government will remove all garbage from Karachi by the end of October.

Speaking on local government elections, the minister said: “Sindh government had already expressed reservations over 2017 census results and want to hold local elections with new census”.