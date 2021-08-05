Sindh government reshuffles provincial cabinet

KARACHI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) led Sindh government has reshuffled its cabinet and awarded different portfolios to lawmakers as ministers and advisers, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Following the reshuffle, the Sindh government decided to retain Murtaza Wahab for the portfolio of adviser to CM on law and provincial spokesperson.

Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani was given the portfolio of Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Prisons, Manzoor Wassan agriculture, Fayyaz Butt Zakat and Ushr, Rasul Bux Rehabilitation and Relief’s adviser.

Ismail Rahoo has been given the minister’s portfolio for Universities and Board, Environment and Coastal Development, Makhdoom Mehboob as revenue minister, Saeed Ghani Labour and Information, Syed Sardar Shah Culture, Tourism and Education, Nasir Shah Local Government, Housing, Town Planning and Public Engineering, Jam Ikram Industries and Cooperation, Sajid Jokhio Social Welfare, Gianchand Minorities Affairs, Jam Khan Shoro Irrigation and Zia Abbas Works and Service.

In another development, the Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah appointed five party leaders as his special assistant including Asif Khan from Keamari, Iqbal Sand from East, Ali Ahmed Jan from West, Salman Murad from Malir, Sagheer Qureshi from Hyderabad district, Arsalan Sheikh from Sukkur.

The special assistants will look after the responsibilities related to local bodies, sources told ARY News.

Yesterday, it was learnt that CM Murad Ali Shah had assented the development by bidding farewell to at least four top provincial ministers as they were removed from their erstwhile portfolios, while some ministers holding multiple offices were deprived of at least one of their portfolios in an immediate and unanticipated shakeup in Sindh cabinet.

The ones to be deprived of their hitherto charges are agriculture minister Ismael Rahoo; food minister Ram Kishori; irrigation, zakat and auqaf minster Suhail Anwar Siyal; and Nisar Khuhro.

The CM Sindh had remained in the house for five hours before charting out new cabinet.