Sindh government revises market timings

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Saturday lifted the 9pm closing restriction on markets and businesses across the province.

Sindh Senior Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Transit Sharjeel Inam Memon shared the notification on X, stating that the provincial government has exempted shops, markets, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, wedding halls and marquees from fixed closing timings to facilitate businesses and the public.

He said the decision reflects the government’s commitment to economic growth, public convenience, and support for the business community, which he described as the backbone of the economy.

According to the notification issued by the Chief Secretary of Sindh, all shops, markets, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, food outlets, marriage halls and marquees have been exempted from the closure timings previously prescribed under the Home Department’s lockdown-related notification.

The move effectively removes the earlier 9pm restriction on business operations across the province.

Meanwhile, in Punjab, the provincial government had earlier eased market timings until June 1 ahead of Eid-ul-Azha. According to a notification shared by the Deputy Commissioner of Lahore on X, markets in the city are allowed to remain open until 10pm under the revised schedule, which came into effect immediately.

Read More: New Market Timings in Punjab Announced

Through this initiative, the government addressed the persistent requests from the business community to extend closing hours.

The Government of Sindh has exempted shops, markets, malls, hotels, restaurants, wedding halls and marquees from fixed closing timings to facilitate businesses and citizens. This decision reflects our commitment to economic growth, public convenience, and support for the… pic.twitter.com/RQwgsblAQJ — Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) May 16, 2026

In response, various traders’ and business associations have paid tribute to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz for taking this supportive measure.

Previously, amidst global fuel shortages and energy constraints amid the Iran War, the government had revised business timings and imposed a restricted schedule. Under those “lockdown” style regulations, markets were required to shut down by 8:00 PM

Earlier, the Federal Government had decided to close all markets in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) at 8:00 PM.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had decided in a high-level meeting to discuss austerity, energy conservation, and petroleum products.