Sindh government to launch rescue 1122 services in Larkana, Karachi

Karachi: The Sindh government has announced the launch of the Rescue 1122 service in Karachi and Larkana from May 30, 2022, ARY News reported.

According to details, the announcement to launch rescue 1122 services in Sindh was made after a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Sindh. Administrator Karachi and Law Advisor Murtaza Wahab also participated in the meeting.

The Chief Secretary was briefed that the 1122 rescue services will be operational in Larkana and Karachi by May 30, 2022. A trauma centre will also be operational in Larkana from May 30.

Administrator Karachi Murtaza Wahab has said that 50 ambulances will be operational under the banner of rescue 1122 in the metropolitan city. He said that the Sindh government has provided the city with this service after the local transportation projects such as the Orange line BRT.

Earlier, 20 orange line BRT buses, and 29 buses for people Bus Service project to be used in other parts of Sindh, had reached Karachi port on Wednesday.

PPP leader Sharjeel Memon had announced the arrival of 49 buses to be used in the Orange Line BRT and Peoples Bus Service project.

In his post on Twitter Sharjeel Memon congratulated the people of Karachi and wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS KARACHI. COMPLETE FLEET OF ORANGE LINE BRT ( ABDUL SATTAR EDHI LINE ) AND 49 BUSSES ( FIRST PHASE ) FOR INTRA DISTRICT PEOPLE’S BUS SERVICE REACHED KARACHI PORT. THE REMAINING BUSES ARE ON THE WAY WHICH WILL REACH IN DIFFERENT PHASES WITHIN ONE MONTH.”

