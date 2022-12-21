Sindh Governor raises Karachi street crimes issue with PM Shehbaz

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has raised the Karachi street crime issue with Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the Sindh Governor held a meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is on a one-day official visit to Khairpur.

During the meeting, matters related to Karachi’s political and law and order situations came under discussion. Sources told ARY News that Kamran Tessori raised Karachi street crimes issue with PM Shehbaz and urged the premier to take action in this regard.

Sindh Governor invited the Prime Minister to visit Karachi immediately, which the latter accepted. During the meeting, Governor Tessori noted that issues related to police department, its quantity and intelligence system should be resolved.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Shehbaz said he would soon visit the provincial capital and vowed to take action for curbing the street crimes. “Centre would certainly cooperate with the provincial government in this regard,” sources said while quoting the premier.

The prime minister added that eradication of street crime and protection of life and property of citizens is government’s top priority. “Measures will also be taken to improve police performance”, assured the Prime Minister.

Earlier in December, Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori took strict notice of the rise in street crimes in Karachi and given a warning to the police officers.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori gave a 48-hour ultimatum to the police officers including station house officers (SHOs) and deputy inspector generals (DIGs) to curb street crimes in Karachi.

He directed police officers to spread in all areas of Karachi and perform their duties responsibly. He announced to personally monitor the progress on controlling the street crimes in Karachi.

He said that he will personally question the concerned SHO of the area where a street crime incident is reported. Tessori said that strict action will be taken against the police inaction now.

Street crime data

The street crime data released by police showed deteriorated situation of law and order in Karachi with over 81,000 incidents in 2022.

ARY News obtained the street crime record of Karachi which stated that more than 81 incidents were reported this year. 52,000 motorcycles were stolen and snatched, whereas, 26,400 citizens were deprived of mobile phones.

More than 2,000 vehicles were stolen and snatched. The data also uncovered the poor performance of the police department in curbing crimes and recovering stolen or snatched assets.

According to the report, only 4,000 stolen assets were recovered including 2,900 motorcycles, 600 cars and 530 mobile phones.

