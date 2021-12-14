Sindh governor’s objections on LG bill addressed: Saeed Ghani

KARACHI: Provincial Information Minister Saeed Ghani on Tuesday claimed that all objections raised by Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2021 have been addressed by provincial government, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference, the Sindh minister said that some opposition parties are spreading baseless speculation regarding Sindh LG law, adding that Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2021 will empower local bodies.

“Municipal agencies have been empowered more through the passage of the Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill 2021 as compared to 2103 local body bill,” he said.

PPP Karachi Division President Ghani maintained that opposition parties were criticising the newly amended Sindh LG system without reading the bill. “They [opposition lawmakers] are illiterate as they are commenting on bill without going through it.”

He was of the view that the provincial government has further amended Sindh’s local government bill, adding that after new amendments, the mayor will be elected through a show of hands procedure instead of a secret ballot.

“Property tax will be collected by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) instead of excise and taxation department under the new amendment,” said Ghani, adding that all reservations of Sindh governor on bill have been addressed.

Ghani said that some political parties are once again promoting ethnic politics in Sindh to sabotage peace that was restored in the province especially in Karachi after efforts of law enforcement agencies.

The Sindh Assembly had passed the amendment bill for a new local government (LG) system with a majority amid the strong protest from the opposition.

Opposition parties including Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) have strongly criticised the new law.

The assembly also passed the bill for giving powers to the mayor to head Solid Waste Management Board.

It is important to mention here that Sindh Governor Imran Ismail had rejected the LG bill after raising objections.

