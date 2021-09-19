Sindh govt to arrest unvaccinated people following NCOC orders

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to arrest unvaccinated people in the province after fresh directives being issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) for expediting COVID vaccination in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued by the Sindh home department in light of fresh directives issued by the NCOC, travelers on motorways would require to get vaccinated by September 20.

It further said that buses and other equipment of the transport companies would be confiscated over the presence of unvaccinated staff.

The hotel and restaurants would be sealed over unvaccinated staffers including those involved in home deliveries. The unvaccinated travelers would not be able to avail train services from now onwards.

It has been reported on September 15 that the number of total vaccine administered across Pakistan has crossed 70 million doses, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said in a statement.

In a social media statement, the NCOC announced that in Pakistan total 70,402,987 vaccine shots have been administered till now.

The health officials administered 890,980 vaccine jabs in the country on September 14, according to the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC).