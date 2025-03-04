Sindh govt cracks down on 5000 ‘ghost teachers’

KARACHI: The Sindh Education Department claimed to have discovered about 5,000 ghost teachers who have been drawing salaries without performing their teaching duties, ARY News reported.

According to reports, Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah issued directives to remove these ghost employees from the payroll. Moreover, the Education Minister of Sindh has given the green light for disciplinary action against these teachers.

The department has also announced plans to recruit new teachers from the merit list, replacing the ghost teachers.

Earlier last year, the education department directed all district education officers (DEOs) to immediately halt the salaries of over 1000 absent teachers.

Read More: Sindh education department sacks ghost teachers

According to a report submitted by the Scrutiny Committee to the provincial education secretary, 1000 teachers across Sindh were found absent from duty in October 2025.

The committee was formed to look into the matter of ghost teachers following a number of complaints in Sindh province.