Sindh govt declares 23 districts calamity-hit

The Sindh government on Sunday declared 23 districts of Sindh including Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Dadu calamity-hit after heavy rainfall and floods in the areas, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued by the Relief Department Government of Sindh, 23 districts have been declared calamity-hit.

The districts include Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Tando Muhammad Khan, Dadu, Sujawal, Tando Allahyar, Jamshoro, Matiari, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, Shaheed Benazirabad, Noshero Feroz, Sanghar, Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Larkana, Kashmore, Shikarpur, Kamber Shahdadkot, Jacobabad and Malir.

Earlier on August 20, According to a statement issued by the CM House, Sindh Tando Muhammad Khan received record rainfall in July and August. The CM has ordered local body minister Nasir Hussain Shah to build a proper drainage system in the city.

Pakistan Army troops reached affected areas of Sindh including Karachi with flood relief equipment on Saturday as the relentless rains wreak havoc in the province.

“Army rescue teams have started dewatering operation and ration distribution in affected areas of district Dadu, Thatta, Badin and Jamshoro,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The reserve rescue teams are on a high alert to meet any emergency situation in the wake of continuous rains and urban flooding in Karachi and interior Sindh, it added.

At least 30 persons died and hundreds of others have been injured in devastating rainfall in various parts of Sindh.

