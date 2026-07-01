KARACHI: The Sindh government has filed a review petition in the Supreme Court’s Karachi Registry challenging the verdict that acquitted the accused in the Baldia factory fire case.

The petition was submitted by Sindh Prosecutor General Shabbir Shah, seeking a review of the Supreme Court’s decision to acquit MQM workers Rehman Bhola and Zubair Charia.

The Supreme Court had earlier allowed the appeals of Rehman alias Bhola and Zubair Charia, setting aside the judgments of the Anti-Terrorism Court and the Sindh High Court. The court acquitted both men by extending them the benefit of the doubt.

In its review petition, the Sindh government has invoked Article 188 of the Constitution, raising the legal question of whether the provision applies where a judgment is allegedly contrary to the facts and the law.

Read more: Baldia Factory case: Main accused Zubair Charya, Rehman Bhola released from jail

The petition argues that the verdict failed to properly consider eyewitness testimony, medical evidence, and other material on record. It further contends that the evidence of injured witnesses and expert testimony regarding the use of chemicals to start the fire was overlooked.

The government has also questioned whether, under the Anti-Terrorism Act, the acquittal of convicted persons can remain immune from legal challenge by the affected parties. In addition, the petition raises objections regarding the application of Articles 4 and 17 of the Qanun-e-Shahadat Order, 1984.