Sindh govt imposes ban on arms licences

KARACHI: Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Maqbool Baqar has imposed a ban on arms licenses in the province, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Interior secretary issued a notification on the direction of caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Maqbool Baqar.

The notification stated that the ban would be imposed on the issuance of licenses of arms from the district commissioner offices and the interior ministry.

It is pertinent to mention here that investigation sources revealed that criminals have been using new weapons in street crimes and targeted killings during the last three months.

Read more: New weapons being used in recent Karachi crimes

Investigation sources have disclosed that in the key crime incidents in recent months, shells of bullets from the arms used in crimes, were not matching with the weapons used in previous offenses, sources said.

The network involved in arms smuggling and providing weapons on rent has been still active, investigation sources said.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) as well as Police have failed to complete their investigations of the street crimes and targeted killings committed in recent days.

According to investigation sources, federal investigation agencies were themselves inquiring into targeted killings. “They have detained various suspects from different areas,” sources added.