Sindh govt plans jet skiing, parasailing facilities at Karachi beaches      ‎

KARACHI: Sindh government has planned to promote eco-tourism at the coastal areas of Karachi ‎with the support of the Pakistan Navy introducing boating, jet skiing‎, and parasailing facilities at the ‎beaches, ARY NEWS reported on Saturday.

The announcement was made by Spokesman for the Sindh government and Adviser to CM Sindh on Environment Murtaza Wahab during his visit to Hawkes Bay Road.

Taking to Twitter, Murtaza Wahab said that since the approach road to Hawkes Bay and Sandspit beaches has been properly built, they are planning on developing eco-tourism in the area.

Now that the approach road to Hawksbay & Sandspit beach has been properly built, we are planning on developing eco tourism in the area. Our target is to start boating, jet ski & para sailing there. The initiative is being spearheaded by #Environment department with Navy’s support pic.twitter.com/xwTiGItyXA — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) July 24, 2021



“Our target is to start boating, jet ski and parasailing there,” he said adding that the initiative is being spearheaded by the environment department with the support of the Pakistan Navy.

It is pertinent to mention here that currently, the city administration has imposed a ban over bathing and swimming at the city’s beach under section 144.

Commissioner Karachi in a notification has imposed a ban within territorial limits of Karachi for two months, from July 16 to September 15.

The office of the Commissioner has directed deputy commissioners to ensure compliance of the ban. The citizens have been advised to avoid visiting the beach and follow the administration’s order.

It is to be mentioned here that a large number of people used to visit the city’s beaches during holidays with a likelihood of drowning incidents due to public bathing and swimming in the sea.