Sindh govt mulls over introducing strict law to curb street crimes

KARACHI: The Sindh higher authorities have mulled over introducing strict laws to curb the unending menace of street crimes in Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Sindh police and other provincial institutions failed to curb street crimes despite making tall claims and exercising different strategies. The higher authorities decided to find a concrete solution to uproot the menace.

Sindh Inspector General (IG) Police Ghulam Nabi Memon and Advisor to Chief Minister for Law Murtaza Wahab held consultations on the rising street crime incidents in the metropolis. They mulled over new legislation against street criminals.

Sources said that a draft bill is under consideration by the provincial authorities for legislating interrogative custody and blocking the immediate bail of street crime suspects.

READ: KARACHI STREET CRIME VICTIM STOPS VEHICLE OF SINDH CM

In the meeting, Murtaza Wahab and Ghulam Nabi Memon also deliberated on different laws formulated by the reforms committee.

Wahab said that the government will prioritise public welfare in the new law. The senior officers of the police department and legal experts have started reviewing all aspects of the new legislation.

It is pertinent to mention here that more than 30 million citizens of the metropolis are left helpless in the hands of armed dacoits who fearlessly loot Karachiites in any area and kill citizens for resisting robberies.

An alarming rise was witnessed in street crime incidents in Karachi in 2022. According to the reports, an average of 10 street crime incidents were reported in Karachi in an hour, taking the daily count to 239.

In 2022, a total of 85,948 crime incidents had been reported while a large number of incidents went unreported.

Comments