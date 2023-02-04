Sindh govt, Oxford University to introduce Master’s programme for teachers

KARACHI: The Sindh government, in collaboration with Oxford University, has decided to launch a Master’s degree programme for teachers across the province, ARY News reported.

According to details, the development was announced by Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah while addressing an International Teachers Conference in Karachi.

Addressing the conference, Syed Sardar Ali Shah claimed that the provincial government has addressed the shortage of teachers in Sindh government schools, adding that training of newly recruited was underway.

The minister said the government, in collaboration with Oxford University, has decided to launch a Master’s degree programme, adding that another programme to make the Teachers Training Institute more efficient has been launched.

Earlier in January, the Sindh education department had decided to sack 40 ghost teachers across the province.

According to the Sindh education department, 40 teachers including staff and clerical department employees will be sacked. The employees include 17 junior school teachers, 8 higher school teachers, 4 guards, 1 junior clerk and 1 lane assistant.

A show-cause notice was issued to these 40 ghost employees. Upon no response, the education department would strip them of their posts.

