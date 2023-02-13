Sindh govt says ready to ‘facilitate’ PTI’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’

KARACHI: Sindh Provincial Minister Nasir Hussain Shah said that the Sindh government is ready to ‘facilitate’ Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI’s) ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ across the province, ARY News reported on Monday.

Nasir Hussain Shah in a presser criticised PTI chairman Imran Khan’s ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ and stated that Imran Khan is building a narrative among the innocent citizen of the country that except for PTI, every other political party wanted to escape from the general election.

He clarify that Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) is fully prepared to participate in the upcoming elections.

The provincial minister lambasted the PTI chief for dissolving Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) assemblies without any reason and stated that we [Pakistan Democratic Movemnet] are sacrificing our politics by taking brave decisions for the sake of Pakistan.

He blamed PTI’s federal government for the current condition of the country and stated that the PTI government violated the signed agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF) due to which the country is facing a much economic crisis.

Last year in December, Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan asserted that he would soon announce ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’ (prison movement).

Addressing a public gathering in Mianwali today, the former premier warned the ruling coalition against threatening the PTI supporters of detention, noting that he would sacrifice his life for ‘real freedom’ of the country.

“We are not scared of getting arrested as I would soon announce a Jail Bharo Tehreek (prison movement),” the PTI Chairman said, adding that millions of people are ready to fill your jails.

Speaking of the much-awaited long march, Imran Khan said that his party has far better plans than the government for the protest. “All plans of the ‘imported’ government against PTI would fail and they would be forced to announce elections,” he claimed.

He urged the people of Mianwali to get ready for the final call, saying that no nation can prosper without real independence.

