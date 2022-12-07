Sindh govt successfully test runs Peoples Bus Service in Sukkur

SUKKUR: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP-led) Sindh government has successfully conducted test run of Peoples Bus service in Sukkur, a move aimed at improving the city’s transportation, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, after successfully operating in Karachi, Larkana and Hyderabad, the Sindh government has launched the Peoples’ Bus service in Sukkur this month.

In a Tweet, Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon lauded the transport department over the successful test run of ‘environmentally friendly’ public transport,

“Under the directions of PPP Chairman, the transport department conducted a successful test run of Peoples Bus Service in Sukkur city. This month, this service will be officially started for the public,” the provincial minister added.

Under the directions of Chairman BBZ, transport department of Sindh government did successful test run of People’s Bus Service in #Sukkur city. Inshallah in this current month December this service will be officially started for the public. #PeoplesBusService at your service. pic.twitter.com/q7Ith4sdAZ — Sharjeel Inam Memon (@sharjeelinam) December 7, 2022

According to the transport minister, the provincial government and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) were focusing on the development of the city on the directives of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Earlier in October, Sindh Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced to launch a mobile application for Peoples’ Bus Service in a bid to facilitate people of Karachi.

According to details, the decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Provincial Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon to review the performance of People’s Bus Service.

During the meeting, Sharjeel Inam Memon was apprised of the operations of the bus service, new routes, RTS system and establishment of command-and-control room.

