KARACHI: The Sindh government has suspended three officials of the Matriculation Board in Karachi following allegations of cheating and administrative irregularities during examinations.

According to an official notification, the suspended officials include a deputy controller, an assistant controller, and a data entry operator.

The action was taken on the basis of information provided by the provincial Ministry of Universities and Boards, officials said.

The suspended personnel were reportedly responsible for the transfer of examination centres and the posting of staff at schools, matters which are now under scrutiny following concerns over mismanagement during the matriculation examinations.

The Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Karachi Police busted a gang involved in cheating in matriculation examinations, arresting four suspects in a targeted operation, officials said on Monday.

According to Deputy Inspector General (CIA) Muqaddas Haider, raids were carried out in multiple areas, including Malir, Surjani, New Karachi, and Gulshan-e-Iqbal, leading to the arrest of four accused identified as Mubeen Khan, Usama, Bilal, and Abdul Razzaq.

Police said the suspects were part of an organised network involved in paper leaks and facilitating cheating during board examinations. The group allegedly charged students large sums of money in exchange for providing leaked exam papers a night before the exam.