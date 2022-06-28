Sindh govt to bear Kunwar Naveed Jamil’s treatment expenses

Sindh govt has announced to bear all expenses of MQM-P leader Kunwar Naveed Jamil’s treatment. Naveed had suffered a brain haemorrhage today morning, ARY News reported.

According to details, the Sindh government has written a letter to the hospital Kunwar Naveed is admitted, and informed them that all medical expenses of the MPA will be borne by the provincial government.

“You are requested to please provide treatment to the above said respected MPA at Government expenses, and submit bill/vouchers for the process of the payment,” the letter said.

The MQM-P MNA suffered a brain haemorrhage on Tuesday morning and was transferred to the intensive care unit (ICU) at a local hospital. Sources say that the Naveed suffered from a brain haemorrhage due to high blood pressure.

Kunwar Naveed Jameel Kunwar is a member of the Provincial Assembly of Sindh since August 2018. Previously, he had been a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan, from April 2015 to May 2018.

