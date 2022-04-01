Sindh govt to replace Karachi administrator Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI: The PPP-led Sindh government has decided to replace Karachi administrator Murtaza Wahab following a deal signed with joint opposition, ARY News reported.

A well-placed source within PPP informed ARY News about the removal of Murtaza Wahab as Karachi administrator.

The new administrator of Karachi would be nominated in light of the deal between MQM-P and PPP, sources said.

It is also learnt that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) will be part of the Sindh government as two ministers from the provincial cabinet will resign in next few days.

Following an agreement between MQM-P and Pakistan People’s Party, two minister will be removed from the Sindh cabinet paving way for the party to join ranks of the provincial government.

‘Charter of Rights agreement’

The 18 point agreement between the MQM-P and PPP, known as the ‘Charter of Rights, was signed on March 30.

The agreement has been signed by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, while Shehbaz Sharif, Fazlur Rehman, Akhtar Mengal and Khalid Magsi have signed the agreement as guaranteer.

According to the copy of the agreement available with ARY News, the PPP and the MQM-P have agreed on the following points.

1. The Hon’ble Supreme Court’s decision regarding LB in Sindh will be implemented in letter and spirit within one month.

2. The positions in the job shall be historically assessed and deficiency if any of those hailing from urban/rural Sindh shall be removed by enhancing the quota for them up to 40pc.

3. Issue of fake domiciles shall be jointly addressed by constituting a commission with mutual consultation.

4. MQM-P and PPP have agreed that a quota observance joint committee, comprising legislators with an equal representation shall be constituted to monitor the observance of job quota.

5. In the recruitment of officials from BS-1 to BS-15, the privicple of local representation provided in the rules should be strictly followed.

6. Local policing shall be introduced to address the issue of lawlessness and street crimes in accordance with the law.

7. Fake and fabricated cases against MQM-P workers shall be withdrawn as per law.

8. Development needs of Urban and Rural Sindh shall be assessed by a joint committee constituted mutual consultation and on recommendations of this committee, a development package should be announced. and implemented in the given time,

9. It is jointly agreed that in order to avoid ghettoization and to channelize the growth of Karachi in a planned manner Master Plan should be prepared immediately.

10. It is jointly agreed to upgrade the transport system in Karachi.

11. It is jointly agreed that a Public-Sector Women University should be established in Karachi.

12. It is jointly agreed that Safe City Project to be implemented in Karachi immediately.

13. Establishment of a Cottage Industrial Zone in Karachi was also agreed upon.

14. It is jointly agreed that rehabilitation of infrastructure in the industrial areas of the city on priority.

15. It is jointly agreed that the health and education sector shall be given immediate attention and investment.

16. It is jointly agreed that the establishment of Hyderabad University shall be facilitated.

17. It is jointly agreed that a commission shall be established with an agreement to resolve issues of occupied evacuee land as per law.

18. MQM-P and PPP have agreed that all major political, administrative and economic decisions in Sindh shall be taken as per the constitution.

