Sindh hands over Azam Swati to Islamabad police

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senator Azam Khan Swati has been shifted to Islamabad and taken into the police’s custody, ARY News reported on Thursday quoting sources.

The senator was brought to the capital via a special plane from Sukkur, sources say.

The development comes as Sindh Prosecutor General Faiz Shah informed the Sindh High Court (SHC) that Swati’s custody has been given to Islamabad Police after cases registered against the senator have been categorised as “C class”.

At the outset of the hearing, prosecutor general of Sindh told SHC that Swati was booked in over 30 cases in the province and all were categorised as “C class”.

At this, Justice Karim Khan Agha lauded the Sindh government and IG Memon for resolving the “problem”.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Sindh Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon apologised to the court for his comments during the previous appearance.

Subsequently, the court directed that no further FIR should be registered against Azam Swati in the case.

The incarcerated PTI leader was arrested by the Sindh Police from Quetta last Saturday.

Earlier, Sindh High Court (SHC) barred the provincial police from arresting Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Senator Azam Swati in cases registered against him.

