Sindh health minister bans use of gutka, cigarette during duty hours

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Health Minister Dr Saad Khalid Niaz has banned use of gutka, mainpuri and cigarettes during duty hours in the province, ARY News reported on Friday.

The caretaker Sindh health minister showed his resentment over use of gutka, and cigarettes by the health staff in public sector offices and premises of hospitals.

Employees of the health department are barred from consuming gutka, cigarettes and mainpuri during duty hours. In this context, DG Health Sindh, Dr. Irshad Memon has issued guidelines in writing to the concerned departments.

It may be noted that the Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered to ensure a complete ban on the sale of Gutka and Mainpuri across the province.

The SHC was hearing a plea related to banning the sale of Gutka and Mainpuri in the province.