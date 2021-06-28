Sindh High Court orders ban on TikTok mobile app

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) ordered on Monday the authorities concerned to impose a ban on the popular short-video sharing app TikTok, ARY News reported.

A Sindh High Court (SHC) bench called for a ban to be imposed on the app from today. The bench has directed Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to immediately block the TikTok application in the country.

The court issued the directives while hearing a petition against the upload of immoral content on the video-sharing app TikTok.

More details to follow…