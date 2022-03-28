Sindh House attack: CJP Bandial orders to arrest perpetrators

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Monday directed authorities to arrest the perpetrators of the attack on Sindh House and directed the Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan to submit a compliance report on Tuesday (tomorrow), ARY NEWS reported.

During a hearing at the apex court, the chief justice said that he had ordered implementation on the plea as per law and even if there is a complaint then concerned forums should be reached out for redressal.

While grilling the AGP Khalid Jawed Khan, the CJP asked him as to why court orders were not implemented regarding arrest of the suspects involved in Sindh House attack case.

“We have added concerned sections in the FIR, however, the case does not fall under terrorism charges,” the AGP told the chief justice who said that the suspects should be arrested under new charges framed against them.

To this, the attorney general responded that they have arrested them but they secured bails. “The bails were granted when the case was filed under bailable offences,” CJP Umar Ata Bandial said and directed that a report should be submitted until tomorrow regarding action needed under fresh charges.

It is pertinent to mention here that Inspector General of Police (IG) Islamabad Ahsan Younas has submitted report of an attack on Sindh House by PTI activists before the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial has sought report from the IG Islamabad on Saturday regarding an attack on Sindh House.

The IG in his report said that more than two dozen people staged a protest outside the gate of Sindh House and damaged its gate.

A case has been registered against those involved in hooliganism, the report said and added that two MNAs were also present outside the Sindh House and were also booked in the case.

It further said that the sections included in the case are bailable and therefore they were released on personal guarantees.

It may be noted that the names of two Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNAs have been added in the FIR of attack on Sindh House in Islamabad.

Two PTI MNAs from Karachi, Fahim Khan and Ataullah Niazi, have been named in the FIR of PTI workers storming on Sindh House in federal capital.

