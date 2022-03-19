Sindh House attack: Interior Ministry orders high-level inquiry

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Interior has ordered to launch a high-level inquiry into the incident of attacking Sindh House by a group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers led by two members of the National Assembly (MNAs), citing sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Sources told ARY News that the interior ministry directed the investigators headed by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Owais Ahmed to submit the inquiry report in three days.

The investigators have been looking into facts regarding the gathering of the PTI workers without getting any call from the ministers and then crowding once again after being dispersed from the Sindh House.

The Islamabad police will also come under scrutiny for allowing the PTI workers twice to enter the high-security zone. They will also investigate the facts behind stopping Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) workers but failing to stop the PTI workers, sources said.

It was also learnt that Islamabad police investigators found video evidence of the attack on the Sindh House by the two PTI MNAs including Ataullah and Faheem Khan. The videos showed MNAs Ataullah and Faheem Khan breaking the Sindh House gate.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Operations Islamabad said in a statement that the video evidence of both MNAs was included in the investigation and their names will also be included in the First Information Report (FIR).

It may be noted here that police had lodged an FIR against 13 PTI workers excluding the MNAs for attacking the Sindh House.

Yesterday, a group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers had entered Sindh House premises after breaking the main gate during a protest.

The PTI workers stormed the building and broke the main gate to enter the premises while chanting slogans against the opposition and the party’s estranged members staying there.

