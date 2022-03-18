Sindh House attack tantamount to attacking Sindh: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari have condemned the attack on Sindh House by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers in Islamabad, terming the attack as an attack over ‘Sindh’.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the attack over Sindh House Islamabad by PTI workers is an act of terrorism.

پارلیمان، پی ٹی وی اور پارلیمنٹ لاجز پر حملہ کرنے والوں نے سندھ ہاؤس پر حملہ کرکے اپنی فسطائیت کا اظہار کیا، چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری عمران خان اپنی شکست دیکھ کر بوکھلا چکے، اوچھے ہتھکنڈوں سے 172 کی حمایت حاصل نہیں ہوسکتی، چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) March 18, 2022

According to a statement released over PPP’s Twitter account, Bilawal added that the attack over Sindh House is equivalent to an attack over Sindh.

پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی پارلیمنٹرینز کے صدر آصف علی زرداری کی سندھ ہاؤس پر پی ٹی آئی کارکنان کے حملے کی مذمت عمران خان کے پاس اگر نمبرز پورے ہوتے وہ پارلیمنٹ لاجز اور سندھ ہاؤس پر حملوں کے بجائے ایوان میں اپنی طاقت کا مظاہرہ کرتے، صدر آصف زرداری@AAliZardari — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) March 18, 2022

PTI workers entering Sindh House, crossing multiple checkpoints, raises serious questions over the security of parliamentarians, Bilawal added.

Also Read: PTI workers break main gate, enter Sindh House premises

The PPP chairman said that they are peaceful people but the PPP knows how to handle such violent factions. Personal space and freedom of choice are sacred, and Imran Khan has violated it, he added.

پارلیمان، پی ٹی وی اور پارلیمنٹ لاجز پر حملہ کرنے والوں نے سندھ ہاؤس پر حملہ کرکے اپنی فسطائیت کا اظہار کیا، چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری عمران خان اپنی شکست دیکھ کر بوکھلا چکے، اوچھے ہتھکنڈوں سے 172 کی حمایت حاصل نہیں ہوسکتی، چیئرمین بلاول بھٹو زرداری — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) March 18, 2022



Bilawal claims that the Prime Minister has lost his senses after foreseeing his impeachment. Imran Khan will not be able to get the support of 172 MNA’s by violence, he added.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari also condemned the attack over Sindh House and termed it ‘intolerable’. He said that if the PTI govt had the numbers, they would have shown their power in the parliament rather than attacking the Sindh House.

The former president said that the Sindh House Islamabad is Sindh’s territory and attack over it is similar to an attack over Sindh. These kinds of activities would damage the federation, he added.

Asif Ali Zardari added that the whole nation is witnessing who is safeguarding democratic values and who is trying to push the country into anarchy.

Comments