Sindh House: Sheikh Rasheed says ‘ordered arrests of protesting MNAs, workers’

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed has said that the attack over Sindh House by PTI workers is condemnable and he has ordered the Islamabad police to immediately arrest the protestors and Members of the National Assembly (MNAs).

While talking to ARY News, the Interior Minister said that he has ordered the IG Police Sindh to arrest all the people, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA’s, who were involved in the attack.



Sheikh Rasheed appealed to the PTI workers to refrains from breaking the law and get out of the premises immediately.

He added that the security in the capital territory has already been tightened, police should not have allowed them to enter the Sindh house.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms Asad Umer has also condemned the attack over the Sindh House by PTI workers and MNAs. He appealed to their workers to remain peaceful and leave the premises immediately.

He added that their party believes in the supremacy of the law and does not endorse any kind of violence.

PTI workers and two MNA had attacked and entered the Sindh House this evening.

The workers demanded the estranged PTI MNA’s to resign from their seats as they had been elected under PTI’s ticket.

