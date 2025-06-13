Sindh, KP to unveil budgets for FY 2025-26 today

Sindh and Khyber Pakhunkhtwa (KP) will unveil budget 2025-26 on Friday (today), ARY News reported.

As per details, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of finance will present the budget in Sindh assembly in Karachi at three in the afternoon.

Budget of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for fiscal year 2025-26 will be presented in the KP assembly today.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Finance Aftab Alam Afridi will present the budget in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly at three in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, Punjab’s budget will be presented on Monday.

Sindh budget proposals

The Sindh government has finalized its budget 2025–26 proposals.

According to proposals, the Annual Development Program (ADP) for the province has been increased from Rs493 billion to Rs503 billion.

Key highlights of the development allocations include Rs183 billion earmarked for new development schemes and Rs45 billion proposed for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) fund intended for MNAs and MPAs.

Each divisional headquarters city is expected to receive a Rs7 billion development package.

The education sector’s development allocation is proposed to rise from Rs32 billion to Rs38 billion, while the health sector’s budget may increase from Rs18 billion to Rs21 billion.

KP budget proposals

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has finalized an ambitious development budget of Rs177.52 billion for the upcoming fiscal year 2025-26.

This substantial allocation is earmarked to fund 50 major projects, primarily in collaboration with international donor agencies.

According to documents from the KP Department of Planning and Development, the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank are set to be the leading contributors to these foreign-funded initiatives.

This new allocation represents a significant increase from the current fiscal year’s Rs112.14 billion for such projects, underscoring the provincial government’s heightened focus on key sectors including infrastructure, energy, health, and education.