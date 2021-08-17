Sindh, KP record 2,173 COVID-19 cases, 39 deaths in a day

KARACHI/PESHAWAR: Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) provinces have collectively recorded 2,173 new COVID-19 cases and 39 deaths during the past 24 hours, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, as many as 22 more patients of Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours in Sindh province, lifting the death toll to 6,497.

He shared that 1,471 new cases emerged were in the province during the period, whereas, 796 patients recovered from the virus, taking the number of recovered persons up to 361,265.

READ: NCOC ANNOUNCES CLOSURE OF COVID VACCINATION CENTRES ON ASHURA

866 out of the total Covid cases were reported in Karachi including 281 in District East, 187 in South, 134 in Central, 113 in Malir, 110 in Korangi and 41 in West.

In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province, 17 people died of novel coronavirus and 702 new infections have been reported in a day as the total count of cases reached up to 153,836.

The total count of deceased persons due to COVID-19 has reached up to 4,696 in KP. Overall 142,134 patients have recovered from the virus as 755 more recovered.