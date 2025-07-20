Sindh launches second phase of People’s IT program

KARACHI: The Sindh government has launched second phase of People’s IT program to educate youth in accordance with the modern digital era, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon announced the commencement of Phase II of the People’s IT Program (PITP), with a dedicated budget of Rs1.4 billion.

He stated that People’s IT program has emerged as a model digital initiative, aiming to integrate Sindh’s youth into the global digital economy.

Memon highlighted that in the program’s first phase, 13,565 students received training in advanced IT disciplines, while 300 top-performing students were awarded Google Chromebooks and laptops as recognition of their achievements.

The second phase is set to train 35,000 students across 12 high-demand digital sectors, further strengthening the province’s digital workforce.

He added that the unprecedented higher education budget reflects the government’s commitment to equipping youth with cutting-edge skills and ensuring their preparedness for the professional world.

Sharjeel Memon termed the educational reforms a cornerstone for the brighter future of young people and a catalyst for Sindh’s socio-economic progress.

People’s IT program introduction

To increase the employability and to fill the supply gap for industry-ready skilled resource, a series of Human Capital Development Program through Information Science and Technology department, Government of Sindh, has been initiated.

Read more: ‘Digital Sahafat’: Google announces training program for Pakistani journalists

One of the said programs is going to equip the non-ICT graduates/under-graduates/equivalent (having Basic Computer and/or Programming Knowledge) with emerging technologies and soft skills by the ICT Faculty and Industry Professionals that will help them in enhancing the number and quality of HR workforce available to Pakistan IT.

PITP objective

Train 10000 youth in Sindh province.

2. Provide accessible and free of cost IT education to empower individuals with the necessary skills to participate in the digital economy.

3. Promote digital literacy among citizens to bridge the digital divide and ensure inclusivity in the digital age.

4. Offering courses that are aligned with industry needs to prepare students for current and future job requirements in the IT sector.

5. Offer courses that are aligned with industry needs to prepare students for current and future job requirements in the IT sector.

6. Foster IT skills development to create employment opportunities locally and contribute to economic growth through the IT sector.