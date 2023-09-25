Sindh LG by-poll schedule unveiled

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has unveiled the schedule for Sindh Local Government (LG) by-polls on UC chairmen and vice chairmen seats, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the ECP, the Sindh LG by-polls will be held on November 5 to elect the nine Union Council (UC) chairmen and 16 vice chairmen across Sindh.

The by-polls will be held on 74 general seats across the province. The submission of nominations will be completed on October 7.

Moreover, the commission also unveiled schedule for LG polls on 812 reserved seats in 29 districts. The last date for the submission of the nominations will be October 7 and the polling will be held on October 20.

Earlier in the month, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued directives to the chief secretaries of the four provinces and chief commissioner Islamabad to start preparations for organising general elections in the last week of January 2024.

The ECP sent letters to all four provincial chief secretaries and Islamabad’s chief commissioner to start preparations for organising the general elections.

It stated that all administrative officers are bound to assist the commission for general polls. The chief secretaries have been ordered to assist the district election commission.

It has been directed to provide administrative and logistic support to the commission besides providing safe places for keeping the election material.

The letter also stated that the administrative officers should ensure the provision of tablets to the returning officers (RO) besides making foolproof security arrangements at the localities where election material is kept.

Earlier, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced that general elections would be held in the last week of January 2024.

In a statement, the ECP said that it reviewed work on delimiting constituencies and decided that the initial list for the delimitation of constituencies would be published on September 27.

“The final delimitation list will be published on November 30,” said ECP, adding that general elections will be held in the last week of January 2024 following the 54-day election schedule.