Sindh LG dept finalises Eidul Azha plan, introduces GPS tagging system

KARACHI: Sindh Local Government (LG) Department has finalised its Eidul Azha plan for the disposal of offal of the sacrificial animals and decided to introduce a GPS tagging system, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The Sindh LG department unveiled its Eidul Azha plan and introduced a GPS tagging system for ensuring the timely and proper timely disposal of offal of the sacrificial animals.

A notification read that the transition officers will link the GPS system to the dumping points, whereas, the lists of the on-duty sanitary staff and supervisors at the collection points were declared mandatory.

Additionally, the chief executive officer will be bound to present the performance report of each chairman of the concerned local council. Holidays of all employees including the chief executive officer of the Sindh Local Government (LG) Department.

The executive officers will be responsible for providing the necessary machinery for the disposal of the offal.

Earlier in the day, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab chaired a session to review arrangements for Eidul Azha which was also attended by the town chairmen of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that they want to work with all stakeholders to provide relief to the Karachi people. He vowed that public issues in all towns will be addressed on a priority basis after consultations.

“We assure our maximum cooperation with the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB). The digging work has been completed at the landfill site and 18 trenches are finalised for burying the offal.”

He added, “93 collection points will be established for collecting the waste of the sacrificial animals during Eidul Azha. Additionally, complaint centres will be made functional in each district of the metropolis.”

Murtaza Wahab said that complaints can be registered at SSWMB helpline 1128.