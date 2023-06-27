JI, PTI chairmen attend Karachi Mayor-led session for Eid arrangements

KARACHI: Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has chaired a session to review arrangements for Eidul Azha which was also attended by the town chairmen of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Mayor Murtaza Wahab said that they want to work with all stakeholders to provide relief to the Karachi people. He vowed that public issues in all towns will be addressed on a priority basis after consultations.

“We assure our maximum cooperation with the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB). The digging work has been completed at the landfill site and 18 trenches are finalised for burying the offal.”

He added, “93 collection points will be established for collecting the waste of the sacrificial animals during Eidul Azha. Additionally, complaint centres will be made functional in each district of the metropolis.”

Murtaza Wahab said that complaints can be registered at SSWMB helpline 1128.

A few days ago, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab conducted a visit to various areas of Karachi early in the morning and reviewed the cleaning work.

The newly elected Mayor Karachi, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, embarked on a visit of different areas of the city in the morning. He not only evaluated the cleaning progress but also inspected the condition of the roads.

During his visit, Sindh Solid Waste Management (SSWM) teams were seen actively involved in cleaning operations. Murtaza Wahab, in a media conversation, stated that the staff was engaged in cleaning work at different locations.

The Mayor of Karachi, while instructing the officials, said, “We must serve the city with hard work and dedication.” He further added that complaints regarding cleanliness and sanitation can be registered at the helpline number 1128.