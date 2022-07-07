Sindh LG polls: CCTVs to be installed in ‘most sensitive’ polling stations

KARACHI: CCTVs will be installed in ‘most sensitive’ polling stations during the second phase of local government (LG) elections in Sindh, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, Chief Secretary Sindh chaired a meeting to review the measures for second phase of local government elections. Matters related to law and order situation and duties of employees during the election were discussed during the meeting.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Secretary Sindh Sohail Rajput has asserted that CCTVs will be installed in the most sensitive polling stations during second phase of LG polls, scheduled to take place on July 24 in Karachi and Hyderabad.

Sohail Rajput warned strict action against the government employees who did not perform election duty. “All departments should provide details of the relevant employees to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP),” he added.

He also directed the concerned authorities to provide facilities at the polling stations as per election commission’s instructions. Meanwhile, Commissioner Karachi and Commissioner Hyderabad has been directed to oversee all arrangements.

Provincial Election Commissioner Ijaz Chauhan has informed that in the second phase of LG polls, 60,000 staff would perform duties, adding that the almost 9848 polling stations has been established in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) banned the organization of political rallies during electioneering for the second phase of local government (LG) polls under the revised election code.

After witnessing large-scale mismanagement during by-elections, the election commission has toughened enforcement of the election code of conduct for the upcoming second phase of LG polls.

Second phase of Sindh LG polls

Earlier on July 3, the final lists of the candidates for the second phase of the local government elections in Sindh were displayed.

The lists of candidates in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad divisions for local council elections have been displayed.

The Election Commission had earlier announced the schedule for the second phase of local government elections in the Karachi and Hyderabad divisions, to be held on July 24.

In seven districts of Karachi, the election of chairmen and vice-chairmen of 246 union councils will be held.

Moreover, the candidates of political parties and independents will contest for 984 seats of ward councillors.

In the second phase of LG Polls in Sindh 9,150 candidates are contesting for local councils’ seats.

More than 30 million ballot papers will be printed for the election in 16 districts.

The election commission will set up 5003 polling stations, and 8.4 million voters will exercise their right to vote in the second phase of the local government election.

