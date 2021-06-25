Sindh LG polls: ECP announces constitution of delimitation committees

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has announced the constitution of delimitation committees for holding local government (LG) polls in all districts across the Sindh province, ARY News reported on Friday.

The election commission announced the members of delimitation committees for Sindh LG polls besides appointing officers for the six districts of the provincial capital Karachi.

The district election commissioner Malir has been appointed convenor for Malir District, whereas, additional deputy commissioner 1 Malir and DEO Secondary Malir were named as members.

For Korangi District, the district election commissioner Korangi was given the responsibility of convenor while additional deputy commissioner one Korangi and Taluka Education Officer Secondary Model Colony will be the members of the delimitation committee.

The district election commissioner East was given the charge of convenor in District East while additional deputy commissioner two and deputy district education officer admin primary will be the members.

The district election commissioner West will act as convenor in District West while additional deputy commissioner one and district education officer primary will be the members.

In District Central, the district election commissioner Central will be the convenor of the delimitation committee while additional deputy commissioner one and district education officer primary will be the members.