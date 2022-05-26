Sindh LG polls: ‘First phase to be held as per schedule’, rules SHC

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur bench has given its verdict which stated that the first of the local government (LG) polls will be held as per schedule, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The SHC’s double bench comprising Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar and Justice Zulfiqar Ali Sangi stated in its verdict regarding the organisation of the Sindh LG polls.

According to the verdict, the first phase of the Sindh LG polls will be held in accordance with the schedule announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The verdict was given on 38 petitions filed against the delimitation and wrong entries of voters.

The SHC double bench directed concerned authorities to find a solution after reviewing the complaints. The high court also directed the authorities to scrutinise and address the complaints till June 10.

On May 11, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued a detailed schedule for the first phase of the Local Body elections (LG polls) in Sindh.

According to the schedule issued by the ECP, the last date to submit nomination papers for the elections was May 16. An initial list of candidates will be publicised on May 17 as per the schedule.

A review of the nomination papers was held until May 20, while any complaints against the nomination can be filed latest by May 24. The ECP is scheduled to complete the review of complaints by May 27.

According to ECP, the final candidate list will be issued on May 28 while the last date for any candidate to retract their nomination will be May 30.

ECP will allot electoral symbols to the candidates by May 31, and polling for the local body elections in Sindh is scheduled to take place on June 26.

The submission of the nomination papers had begun on May 9.

According to the election body, the nomination papers for the first phase of local government (LG) elections in Sindh can be submitted to the returning officers (ROs) from May 10 to 16.

