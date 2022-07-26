Sindh LG polls: JI sends Rs500 million legal notice to ECP

KARACHI: Jammat-e-Islami (JI) has sent a Rs500 million legal notice to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for accusing the party of filing an application for postponement of second phase of local government (LG) elections in Sindh, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to details, the notice – worth Rs 500 million – was served by Jammat-e-Islami’s Public Aid Committee.

In the notice, the JI has asked the electoral watchdog to ‘apologise’ for accusing the party of filing an application for postponement of second phase of Sindh LG elections.

The party, in its notice, stated that Jamaat-e-Islami had filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) for LG polls. “No other party filed the application in this regard”, the Public Aid Committee noted.

The notice pointed out that the Pakistan People’s Party- led (PPP) Sindh government stood against the holding of elections. “Other political stakeholders in Sindh demanded the postponement of LG elections,” it added.

Earlier, the ECP said it was unethical for the Jamaat-e-Islami to hold a sit-in outside the office of the Election Commission in Karachi after having applied for a delay in the holding of the second phase of local government elections in Sindh.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) rescheduled the second phase of the Sindh local government (LG) elections citing “possible rains and bad weather” in the province.

According to a statement issued by the electoral watchdog, the second phase of the LG elections in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad will now take place on August 28.

The second phase of the local body elections was originally going to be held on July 24 in 16 districts of Karachi and Hyderabad division.

