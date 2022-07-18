Sindh LG Polls: MQM seeks restraining order from Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD: The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has sought restraining order from the Supreme Court against second phase of the local government elections in Sindh, ARY News reported on Monday.

Barrister Farogh Naseem requested the apex court again for urgent hearing of the petition filed by the MQM-P.

The MQM had filed a petition in the Supreme Court after its pea in the Sindh High Court was rejected.

The party has sought the top court to issue a restraining order against local government elections in Sindh prior to proper legislation over the matter.

The court has also been requested to fix hearing of the case on July 20 in Islamabad.

The Sindh High Court (SHC) had rejected a plea in June from major political parties including the MQM-P to delay the local government elections.

The SHC while rejecting the plea to halt elections had directed the ECP to hold the polls in the province as per the schedule. The first phase of the election was held in June, while the second phase is scheduled on July 24.

It is pertinent to mention here that the top political parties had agreed to ask the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to delay local government elections in Sindh.

The political parties that have agreed to defer local government elections included Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

The consensus among the parties emerged during a meeting of the steering committee on changes in local government act in the province.

Comments