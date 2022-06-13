Sindh LG polls: PPP divided over distribution of party tickets

THARPARKAR: Differences emerged in Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) ranks over the distribution of party tickets ahead of the Sindh local government (LG) polls in Tharparkar, ARY News reported on Monday.

A faction of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) submitted nomination papers as independent candidates, whereas, a PPP leader Sardar Abdul Ghani Khoso from Nagarparkar tehsil joined Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi telephoned Sardar Abdul Ghani Khoso and congratulated him for joining Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Qureshi said that PPP is neither more a Bhutto nor Benazir’s party but it is occupied by Zardaris who do not want honest people.

Yesterday, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had prepared a strategy to give a tough time to the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the upcoming Sindh local government (LG) polls.

Former governor Imran Ismail and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Saddaruddin Shah had held discussions on the upcoming LG elections in Sindh. The meeting was also attended by GDA MPA Nand Kumar Goklani, PTI’s Ali Junejo and others.

Ismail had said that GDA has supported the PTI in a difficult time and the political party will now give a tough time to the ruling PPP in Sindh. Shah had said that the PPP-led Sindh government failed to address public issues and the citizens were extremely disappointed with the present rulers.

Sources told ARY News that both leaders aimed to continue the joint political struggle in the coming day.

On June 10, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued a fresh schedule for the second phase of local government elections in Sindh.

In the second phase, local bodies elections will be held in Karachi, Hyderabad and Thatta divisions. July 24 has been set as the polling day, according to a notification issued by the election monitoring body.

At least 946 candidates from 14 districts had been elected unopposed in the first phase of the LG polls in Sindh.

