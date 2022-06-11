Sindh LG polls: ‘PTI, GDA to give tough time to PPP’

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has prepared a strategy to give tough time to the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the upcoming Sindh local government (LG) polls, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Former governor Imran Ismail and Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) leader Saddaruddin Shah held discussions on the upcoming LG elections in Sindh. The meeting was also attended by GDA MPA Nand Kumar Goklani, PTI’s Ali Junejo and others.

Ismail said that GDA has supported the PTI in difficult time and the political party will now give a tough time to the ruling PPP in Sindh. Shah said that PPP-led Sindh government failed to address public issues and the citizens were extremely disappointed with the present rulers.

Sources told ARY News that both leaders aimed to continue the joint political struggle in the coming day.

READ: SINDH LG POLLS: PTI FILES CONSTITUTIONAL PETITION IN SC

Earlier, it emerged that PTI started consultations to finalise strategy for the upcoming local government (LG) polls in Sindh.

A high-level consultative session was held in Karachi which is being jointly chaired by PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar and the party’s Sindh President Ali Zaidi. The session was attended by PTI’s central and provincial leadership.

They held consultations over political matters and LG elections. The PTI leadership condemned the registration of fake cases and harassment of the candidates. They also expressed concerns over the flaws in delimitation and voters’ registration in Sindh.

The political party mulled over devising a solid strategy for the upcoming LG elections and decided to give tough time to the provincial government.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued a fresh schedule for the second phase of local government elections in Sindh.

