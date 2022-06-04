Sindh LG polls: PTI files constitutional petition in SC

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has approached the Supreme Court (SC) regarding the upcoming Sindh local government (LG) polls, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Supreme Court (SC) has approved the constitutional petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding the Sindh LG polls for the hearing.

PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi said that they are grateful to the top court for approving the constitutional petition for hearing. He said that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is committing contempt of court by organising the Sindh LG polls.

He expressed full confidence in the courts and said that fair and free LG polls are the sole solution to fundamental issues of the province’s citizens.

Zaidi said that the organisation of the polls would be wrong without implementing the SC orders. He added that elections could not be announced without the completion of the delimitation process.

“Delimitation is still incomplete in Keamari and West District of Karachi. How a candidate can content the elections with an incomplete delimitation? The Sindh government is bound to amend LG Act in accordance with Article 140A.”

“The elections should be postponed till the completion of LG Act amendments and delimitation. The apex court’s February 1 order must be implemented. We do not want the postponement of the election but to witness the implementation of the court order.”

He criticised that the ruling Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has introduced the LG act to secure its interests. Ali Zaidi said that PTI’s legal team will present a strong case before the top court and expressed hopes that the SC will give a verdict in favour of the Sindh citizen.

