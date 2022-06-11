PTI starts consultations for Sindh LG polls

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has started consultations to finalise strategy for the upcoming local government (LG) polls in Sindh, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A high-level consultative session was held in Karachi which is being jointly chaired by PTI Secretary-General Asad Umar and the party’s Sindh President Ali Zaidi. The session was attended by PTI’s central and provincial leadership.

They held consultations over political matters and LG elections. The PTI leadership condemned the registration of fake cases and harassment of the candidates. They also expressed concerns over the flaws in delimitation and voters’ registration in Sindh.

The political party mulled over devising a solid strategy for the upcoming LG elections and decided to give tough time to the provincial government.

Yesterday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued a fresh schedule for the second phase of local government elections in Sindh.

As per the new schedule, candidates can submit their nomination papers till June 15. The ECP would scrutinize the nomination papers from June 17 to 19.

Any complaints against the nomination can be filed latest by June 22, the ECP said. The final list of nominated candidates will be published on June 29 after completion of all phases, including scrutiny of papers.

In the second phase, local bodies elections will be held in Karachi, Hyderabad and Thatta divisions.

July 24 has been set as the polling day, according to a notification issued by the election monitoring body. At least 946 candidates from 14 districts have been elected unopposed in the first phase of the LG polls in Sindh.

Data issued by the ECP shows that a total of 96 candidates from Kashmore Kandhkot, 70 from Qambar Shahdadkot, 135 from Jacobabad, 94 from Shikarpur, and 11 from Larkana, 65 from Mirpur Khas and 65 candidates from Umerkot have been elected unopposed.

The polling for the first phase of the local body election in Sindh will be held on June 26, 2022. The government has ordered deploying rangers to maintain the law and order situation in the local body elections.

