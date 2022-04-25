Sindh LG polls: PTI moves SHC against ECP schedule

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) challenging the schedule issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the local government polls in Sindh, ARY News reported.

The petition was filed by Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, Firdous Shamim Naqvi and other PTI leaders.

In a plea, the party requested the SHC to suspend ECP schedule regarding local government elections and order the election body for amendments to Sindh LG law in light of the Supreme Court (SC) decision.

“ECP April 14 notification regarding local government polls in Sindh is illegal and clear violation of apex court ruling on Sindh LG Act 2013,” the party further contended in the petition.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on April 20 announced schedule of the first phase of local government (LG) polls in Sindh.

ELECTION COMMISSION ANNOUNCES SCHEDULE FOR SINDH LG POLLS

The elections will be held in four Municipal Corporations and 11 Town Municipal Corporations in the first phase of local councils elections in Sindh, the electoral body stated.

Moreover, the voters will elect their local representatives for 93 union committees, 23 municipal committees and 101 town committees, according to the schedule.

The polls will also be held in province’s 14 District Councils and 794 Union Councils in the first phase. The local councils elections will be held on June 26 (Sunday), the election commission announced.

The election symbols will be issued to the candidates on May 28. The result of the first phase of the local bodies elections in Sindh will be announced on June 30.

